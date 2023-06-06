Diablo 4: how to summon a Golem as a Necromancer

Diablo 4 is finally here to gobble up the hours like a demon devouring a fool’s blood. However, there are many mysteries in the world of Sanctuary, and I’m here today to solve one of them for you: how to summon a Golem as a Necromancer in Diablo 4.

This ability is specific to the Necromancer class, a type of adventurer who relies on dark magical powers, like summoning skeletons to fight their battles for them. Personally I adore employing an undead delegation, but there’s an even bigger buddy who can be called upon to exterminate enemies while you sit back and admire the gruesome view.

The Golem isn’t quite so simple a summon to unlock, however, so let me talk you through the process of unlocking it. Also, here's some details on actually using the ability, as there seems to be some confusion around summoning the Golem once it's part of your arsenal.

Diablo 4: how to unlock the Golem Necromancer ability

To unlock the Golem ability in Diablo 4, you’ll first need to have reached level 25. This may sound like a lot of work if you’ve not spent much time in Diablo 4 yet, but I can assure you it’s not a tall order. After roughly six hours, I’d already hit the milestone and I have every faith in you to achieve it even faster than I did. Upon hitting the required number, you’ll be given a quest entitled ‘Necromancer: Call of the Underworld.’

Next step on the journey is to pray at the Shrine of Rathma, which is located to the northwest of Kyovashad. This is the first big town you’ll encounter in Diablo 4, and you should arrive there after about an hour of in-game time. If you’ve already explored up to the town of Menestad, then you have an even closer waypoint to start from. If not, it’s still not that far so don’t worry about it.

With the quest active, head in the direction of the mission icon. There are plenty of baddies along this route, so deal with them however you prefer (let your skelly lads have at them!), and eventually you’ll reach your destination. There’s also an Altar of Lilith to the immediate southwest so pay your respects, you little sinner.

Interact with the shrine and you’ll meet a spectre called Maltorius who tasks you with collecting 12 unbroken bones. To do this, simply eliminate the skeletal warriors around you until they drop said amount, and then head back to your new ghost friend. He’ll then send you looking for the Bitter Cave. Fortunately, you only have to head south for a short while before finding it.

Once inside, follow the path until you encounter the Jar of Souls, and then activate the urn to trigger an ambush. Once the phantom assailants have been dealt with, Maltorius will show up again and the ability to summon golems will be yours.

How to summon a Golem in Diablo 4

Now that you have unlocked the Necromancer Golem ability in Diablo 4, you will need to assign it to your ability bar. To do this, open up your skill tree and find the Golem. Now, open Skill Assignment and assign the Golem to your Necromancer Summon section. This will spawn the giant Golem enemy next to your character. You can then use the Book of the Dead to tweak and customize it to your specific needs.

That's how to unlock and summon a Golem in Diablo 4.