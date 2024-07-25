The Asus Rog Ally drops to a record-low price at Amazon UK

Handheld gaming provides all the fun of PC and console gaming but in a reduced form factor. One of the biggest competitors to the Nintendo Switch is the Asus Rog Ally and it's now on sale at Amazon for £479 (was £549) – that's £20 cheaper than the retailer's previous deal on the same device.

When we checked out the Asus ROG Ally last year, we described it as the perfect balance between gaming PCs and home consoles – much like the more well-known Steam Deck. It provides a more portable way of gaming than a laptop and could prove to be one of the best games consoles for use on the move. At well under £500, too, the Rog Ally is a lot of hardware for the price.

Today’s best Asus ROG Ally deal

Asus ROG Ally: was £549 now £479 at Amazon

At £479, this mobile gaming device is cheaper than the best gaming PCs. Its portability is what sets it apart from a laptop making it a great choice for gamers on the go. The last Amazon deal that we saw on the ROG Ally was £499 so this represents an even better offer if you want to get involved with the increasingly popular handheld gaming tech.

In the Asus Rog Ally, you'll find AMD’s latest Z1 Zen 4 CPU that powers a fantastic-looking 7-inch IPS 120Hz 1080p LCD screen. This means you get one of the best handheld games consoles that can easily run PC games in full HD resolution.

When we got hands-on time with the Asus Rog Ally, we appreciated that it’s lightweight and thin while offering exceptional performance that isn’t reliant on cloud gaming. With 512GB of SSD storage, you’re able to install plenty of games before worrying about space and as it's a dedicated games machine you won’t be tempted to check your work email.

If power isn’t essential to you but you still want to play on the move, check out the Nintendo Switch deals that are currently available. Alternatively, if you want a dedicated rig, there are some excellent gaming PC deals too.