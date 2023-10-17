The Analogue 3D is a modern-day N64 with 4K support, launching next year

Hardware manufacturer Analogue has just announced its latest device, the Analogue 3D, which appears to be a Nintendo 64 for the modern era.

Initially teased via a mysterious tweet on the brand's official Twitter account, the Analogue 3D was finally revealed on its website.

The Analogue 3D is set to launch in 2024, but currently, the console is without a date set in stone. Its price is unknown at present, too. But given the costly nature of the brand's Analogue Pocket handhelds - which typically retail at $249.99 (around £204.99 / AU$389.99) - I'm not expecting the Analogue 3D to be cheap.

Analogue describes the console as a "reimagining of the N64." According to the website, it'll have support for 4K resolution and the console's original display modes. If you'd prefer to play on an older CRT TV, Analogue is recreating display references of specific CRT models. Hopefully, that means they'll be a cut above the average CRT filter you find in retro collections.

The Analogue 3D will also have support for Bluetooth and 2.4g connectivity. But as you may expect, four traditional N64 controller ports will be present, too. One thing that really excites me, though, is that scrolling all the way to the bottom of the page reveals a tease of what's likely the Analogue 3D's bespoke controller. It looks an awful lot like the 8BitDo Ultimate, and even bears 8BitDo's heart-shaped logo, so there's likely a partnership happening here.

Lastly, it's worth noting that the Analogue 3D is not an emulation machine. It'll run exclusively original N64 hardware, meaning you'll need some cartridges ready. On the plus side, there's no region locking, as there was on the original console. If you're a keen N64 collector, then, the Analogue 3D may be the perfect way to play your favorite obscure titles.

You can play many N64 games via Nintendo Switch Online's retro game library. Consider checking it out if you looking for a change of pace from the best Nintendo Switch games.