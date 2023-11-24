Tekken 8 PC requirements have been revealed and you'll need 100GB of free space

Bandai Namco Studios has released the PC requirements for Tekken 8 ahead of its launch next year, and you'll need to clear up some space on your hard drive if you want to play.

The Steam page for the upcoming fighting game has been updated to show the minimum and recommended system requirements and if you're hoping to play the game on PC, it's said that your hard drive will require at least 100GB of free space before you install.

That's a massive file size in comparison to Tekken 7, which requires at least 60GB, but the same size as Mortal Kombat 1 - one of the best fighting games of 2023. An SSD is highly recommended for Tekken 8, but if you don't have one, you'll either have to upgrade or remove some games ahead of time.

The requirements also recommend 16GB RAM but 8GB for the minimum, again, the former being twice as much as Mortal Kombat 1.

However, it looks like you won't need a high-end PC to run the game since the specifications list a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti or AMD Radeon R9 380X for the minimum experience, while the recommended lists a GeForce RTX 2070 or a Radeon RX 5700 XT.

These aren't too demanding and should allow you to run the game at a "stable 60FPS" which is "guaranteed by default when the game is launched for the first time", according to Bandai, but "frame rate may drop when other applications are running in the background."

Tekken 8 PC system requirements

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K/AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti/AMD Radeon R9 380X

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard/Onboard chipset

Additional Notes: "FPS (frame rate/second): Stable over 60" is guaranteed and selected under the graphic settings by default when the game is launched for the first time. Frame rate may drop when other applications are running in the background. Please note that minimum and recommended specifications are subjected to changes without notice.

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard/Onboard chipset

Additional Notes: "FPS (frame rate/second): Stable over 60" is guaranteed and selected under the graphic settings by default when the game is launched for the first time. Frame rate may drop when other applications are running in the background. Please note that minimum and recommended specifications are subjected to changes without notice.

