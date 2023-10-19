Tekken 8 fans can get early access to the closed beta if they're a Virgin Media O2 customer

Virgin Media is giving O2 customers early access to Tekken 8 closed beta codes on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

The company has partnered with Bandai Namco to provide Virgin Media broadband and O2 customers access to the closed beta, which is set to begin this week on October 20 and will run through the weekend to October 23.

Customers will be given a pass into the beta through Priority from O2, available on the Priority app. Those eligible can pre-download the trial for PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam.

Additionally, it was announced that the closed beta for the upcoming fighting game can be played at the Virgin Media Gamepad at The O2, "a new state-of-the-art gaming venue which is open to members of the public free of charge".

"We are delighted to announce this partnership with Virgin Media O2 that will provide its customers the opportunity to be some of the first players of Tekken 8 through the closed beta," said Gabriel Collins, UK product manager for Tekken 8. "Players will be able to jump in and play as their favorite characters with a host of new exciting features and gameplay options and we can’t see to see their response.”

The Tekken 8 closed beta will let players test online competitive play with cross-platform matching, as well access the Tekken Fight Lounge, an immersive lobby where players can interact with one another and experiment with new features and game modes.

The closed beta test was announced last month and will allow players to try out 19 playable characters on the roster, including the new fighter Feng Wei. Those interested can sign up on the official Tekken 8 website, but Bandai is only distributing around 182,000 codes, so it's first come, first served.

Tekken 8 is set to launch on January 26, 2024.

In the meantime, check out our list of the best fighting games, along with our picks for the best coop titles to play with friends.