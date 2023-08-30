Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster delayed to ensure 'experience our users deserve'

It’s been confirmed that Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars has been delayed, and will no longer be releasing in 2023 as originally planned.

In a statement posted to Konami’s website, the development team thanked fans for their support up to this point, but explained that “additional time is needed” in order to ensure the “experience our users deserve”. No indication has been given as to when gamers can now expect the title to release, other than the fact that it won’t be this year.

“We would like to thank Suikoden fans everywhere for your ongoing passion and support for the Suikoden series,” the statement reads. “Regarding the planned release of Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, we have reached the conclusion that despite the very best efforts of our dedicated development staff to release the remasters in 2023, additional time is needed to ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience our users deserve.

“The entire Suikoden team is renewing our efforts to bring Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster to release as soon as is possible,” it continues. “We will share further release information as soon as it becomes available, on our official social media accounts and official homepage.”

As VGC reports , Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars was announced during the Tokyo Game Show in September 2022, and it was confirmed that the title will be released on Nintendo Switch , Xbox One, PS4, and PC. The new and improved versions of the RPGs will include HD battle SFX and background illustrations, not to mention a conversation log and option to speed up battles. For now though, Suikoden fans and prospective players have a little longer to wait.