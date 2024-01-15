Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has 'masses of new content' planned, says Rocksteady

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has received mixed opinions during its previews, as people can't agree whether the chaotic bloodshed is a tad overkill or right on the money. However, Rocksteady Studios wants to assure fans that there will be plenty of content to love.

This anti-hero title is an upcoming co-op shooter from Rocksteady Studios that sees the classic team of Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot team up and try to take out the Justice League. The release date has already been pushed back more than once, so now we're expecting to play it on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 2, 2024.

In an interview with Play Magazine in Issue 36, the product director Darius Sadeghian discusses everything players can expect to love, including the masses of content planned for year one.

"It's really important to us that we're generous with the people who play our game, so for the first year after launch, we've got masses of new content that will be completely free for people who own the game," Sadeghian explains. The team over at Rocksteady is "really keen on being there for players who want to stay with us and continue the adventure."

So far, the planned post-launch content includes story missions, gear, locations, costumes, collectible trinkets, and playable members of the Suicide Squad. Every single member will have their own unique mechanics, and they’ll be unlockable for all players for free," Sadeghian promises players.

The jury is still out on just how good Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will really be. Hopefully, this co-op team-based shooter will include the exact sorts of chaotic antics and enjoyable storylines that fans expect this team of misfits to have.

