Split Fiction gets new gameplay trailer showcasing additional co-op challenges called 'Side Stories', playable scenarios tailored to each character
Split Fiction releases in March
- Hazelight has shared a new look at Split Fiction's optional side content
- Side Stories are cooperative scenarios tailored to both playable characters, Mio and Zoe
- One quest will have players "become pigs and find out exactly how sausages are made"
Developer Hazelight has released new details about its upcoming title Split Fiction, highlighting the game's optional side content.
Split Fiction was revealed during The Game Awards 2024 and like the studio's critically acclaimed hit, It Takes Two, players can expect a similar co-op split-screen platforming adventure, this time from the perspective of two fiction writers, Mio and Zoe, who become trapped in their own stories.
In the latest gameplay trailer, Hazelight highlighted Split Fiction's optional side content called Side Stories, which are described as "anomalies" that can be accessed through portals found throughout the world.
These portals are "attempts by the simulation to steal unfinished stories and ideas that Mio and Zoe wrote when they were younger, leading to some truly weird, wonderful, and chaotic situations", according to Hazelight in a new blog post, and offer new ways to play in co-op.
Some Side Stories players will be able to uncover are showcased in the trailer and appear to feature challenging scenarios based on Mio and Zoe's respective fantasy and sci-fi stories.
One quest will require players to climb a mountain filled with giants, another to rise a Sandfish across a desert, and even snowboard down a mountain all while performing tricks under heavy fire.
Hazelight also teased other Side Stories that will have the players "become pigs and find out exactly how sausages are made", chasing enemies while water-skiing, and exploring the depths of space on a spacewalk gone wrong.
"As these stories have been deeply influenced by our authors' pasts, they will experience long since forgotten ideas and secrets about themselves," the studio said.
"Once a Side Story has been completed, our characters return back through the portal to the main level where they first entered the encounter, filled with even greater determination to escape from Rader’s machine with their memories and stories intact… so, going back to our original question, are you up to the challenge?"
Split Fiction will be released on March 6, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Pre-orders are now available.
