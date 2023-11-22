South Park: Snow Day's new trailer shows off its explosive co-op multiplayer

A brand-new trailer for South Park: Snow Day showcases its four-player co-op battles and a hilarious cast of characters.

From South Park Digital Studios - the same people behind South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured but Whole - and indie developer Question, Snow Day features the return of Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny alongside the player's original character in a 3D adventure.

Although there's no official release date just yet, the latest trailer has provided fans with a new look at the game's core features. Players will be able to play with up to three friends, use matchmaking, or solo the game with ally bots as they battle their way through the snow-covered town of South Park.

The cooperative gameplay is a first for a South Park game and as players battle against others, they'll be able to unleash powerful, coordinated attacks, as well as execute a skill called the "fart escape" as Cartman calls it in the trailer.

The trailer shows off a number of weapons available to switch between, like melee and ranged weapons, alongside special abilities and powers "that will bring hordes of enemies and epic bosses to their knees."

One sequence in the trailer shows the player reviving a downed party member using an AOE (area of effect) ability, so it seems likely there'll be a sort of class system that may feature healer, DPS, and perhaps tank-like skills.

Players will also be able to further their experience on top of their playstyle by equipping a wide range of cosmetics to customize their New Kid (the playable character).

South Park: Snow Day is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can also wishlist the game on Steam right now, or preorder from the official website.

