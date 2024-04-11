Slay the Spire 2 announced with a gorgeous animated trailer

Developer Mega Crit has announced Slay the Spire 2, a full sequel to its incredible roguelite deckbuilder which launched over half a decade ago.

The announcement of Slay the Spire 2 was accompanied by an absolutely gorgeous animated trailer that admittedly doesn't reveal much about the sequel, aside from showing some returning playable characters gathering around the titular spire which I presume must be slain again. The one bit of solid information we can glean from the trailer is that the game is launching in Steam Early Access sometime in 2025.

Slay the Spire 2's Steam page is also live now, offering a good bit more information and a handful of screenshots. While the user interface and art style remains recognizable, there appears to be a good bit more detail on characters, enemies, backgrounds and the cards you'll build out your deck with.

While looking similar then, Mega Crit notes on the Steam page that Slay the Spire 2 has been "completely rewritten from the ground up in a new game engine," adding that the game will be bringing all-new features and visuals alongside "expanded moddability." To what extent folks will be able to mod Slay the Spire 2 remains unclear, but it seems likely that it'll have Steam Workshop support much like the original.

The store page description also teases new characters that'll feature their own "cards, mechanics and personalities." We can see one such character in a screenshot: the Necrobinder. However, there are no other screenshots showing this character in action just yet.

As with the original (which launched in early access back in 2017), we can expect the sequel to develop and grow alongside community feedback. So, if you were a particularly big fan of that original title, consider adding Slay the Spire 2 to your Steam wishlist in order receive all the latest updates as they happen.

