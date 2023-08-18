RPG elements are coming to Warhammer 40K: Darktide which overhauls the class system completely

The development team behind Warhammer 40K: Darktide has confirmed that an overhaul to the current class system is coming with new RPG elements inbound. No exact date has been offered, but it's believed to be coming before the game's anniversary on November 30.

If you're a fan of some of the best FPS games then Warhammer 40K: Darktide should be on your radar. The four-person co-op shooter pits a small team of class-based characters against the scum and villainy of the series' trademark gritty underbelly. Revealed in a recent interview with sister-site PCGamer, game director Anders De Geer explained that new changes are coming to the title which will radically change the established formula.

He explains, "We felt like the fantasy of the Ogryn was not done. The story of the Psyker was not done. So we wanted to add more. Basically what we've done is reimagine what a class in Darktide is. This is our huge update: we've expanded the talent trees, [and] added a ton of new options and abilities, passives and actives".

In its current state, Warhammer 40K: Darktide's class system works by granting you a new perk every five levels with a total cap of 30, meaning you have access to six possible upgrades for your character. This proposed change would add RPG elements in the form of a skill tree with three main branches which vastly opens up what the characters can do while adding new abilities.

Juan Martinez, executive producer, states: "It's a plethora of new avenues that players can use to not only choose how they want to play, but express themselves as a player and their playstyle". He continues: "It's a cooperative game, so any increase in options, you multiply that by the synergies you create with other players".

The skill tree itself was confirmed to be in development before the game itself which sees options for all classes to expand your tools in-game. The four classes in Warhammer 40K: Darktide are Psyker (magic wielder), Veteran (sniper), Ogryn (tank/brute), and Zealot – Preacher (melee), so there's a lot that can be done with further fleshing out how the team can work together here.

Despite a currently mixed reception, it's fair to say that Warhammer 40K: Darktide remains a popular title on both PC and Xbox Series X thanks to its inclusion on Xbox Game Pass. On Steam alone, the game had an all-time peak of 107,450 players, with a 24-hour average of 2,727 playing concurrently. Time will tell whether this update brings older fans back into the fold and convinces others to give the brutal shooter a go.

