Rockstar has added a 'rotating assortment of classic' games to GTA Plus

Rockstar has announced its new version of Game Pass with "an assortment of classic games" being added to GTA Plus.

GTA Plus hasn't always been looked favorably upon, with some players questioning its value. However, this new move by Rockstar would alleviate these worries as various excellent games will now be accessible. For the time being, the roster includes, the Definitive Edition remasters of GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City.

In the future, the possibilities for new games seem endless as Rockstar promises to rotate in other games from its catalog. These could be Max Payne, Bully, Manhunt, and Red Dead Redemption. Here's hoping Rockstar cycles these games in sooner rather than later.

Right now, GTA Plus' monthly subscription costs $6/ £4.99/ AUD 8.99, which is available for the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of GTA 5. While this isn't one of the most expensive subscriptions that players can buy, it does afford very few perks. The main benefit is directed towards GTA Online players as you'll get a monthly deposit of $500,000 into your in-game account, cash and RP for various activities, and a selection of cars and bonus items.

The range of old classic games added to GTA Plus would certainly incentivize players to invest in this tiny version of Xbox Game Pass. However, for the time being, you may want to hold off and see what games will be added later on. Historically, Rockstar's online subscriptions haven't always landed well.

Only last year, GTA Online had a somewhat shaky launch after the new subscription service surprised fans with its cost. It turned out that the annual subscription would cost triple the price of the base game.

