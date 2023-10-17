PS5 streaming arrives for PlayStation Plus Premium members at the end of the month

PlayStation Plus Premium members will finally be able to take advantage of PlayStation 5 cloud streaming when the feature becomes widely available later this month.

Announced in a recent post on the PlayStation Blog, PS5 cloud streaming is going to be rolling out to PlayStation Plus Premium members very soon.

This means that subscribers to the $17.99 / £13.49 per month service will be able to stream a limited number of PS5 native titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog - allowing them to quickly jump into favorites like God of War: Ragnarok or Final Fantasy 7: Remake Intergrade without the need for a hefty download.

In addition to the games found in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, owners of supported digital titles like Horizon Forbidden West will be able to quickly stream the game from their PS5 dashboard. Any existing Trophies or saved progress will carry over automatically, letting you pick up exactly where you last left off.

Subscribers will also be able to stream Game Trials, time-limited versions of popular titles like Persona 5 Royal and The Last of Us Part 1. Much like an old-fashioned demo, Game Trials let you experience the first few hours of play without the need for an additional purchase. As a lightning-fast way to get a small taste of a game as you decide whether or not to buy the full version, this feature in particular seems like the perfect match for streaming.

Although these features are already available in Japan, having launched on October 16, they are targeting an October 23 launch date for Europe. The US then follows, with a targeted launch of October 30 - the perfect opportunity to stream some of the best horror games in time for Halloween.

