Payday 3 developer Starbreeze is making a game based on Dungeons & Dragons

Payday 3 developer Starbreeze Entertainment is developing a co-op multiplayer Dungeons & Dragons game.

Codenamed Project Baxter, the studio announced in a recent blog post that it has officially licensed the popular IP from Wizards of the Coast and will both develop and publish the game.

"It is hard to imagine a better pairing than Dungeons & Dragons and Starbreeze – both with their foundation in cooperative and community driven experiences, 'play it your way' and infinite replayability," said Tobias Sjögren, CEO of Starbreeze.

"When looking at prospective IPs for our future projects, Dungeons & Dragons was always at the top of our list and I’m incredibly happy to announce this license. I want to thank Wizards of the Coast for being such a great partner. Development of the game is in full swing, and we are excited to deliver an amazing Dungeons & Dragons action-adventure in 2026."

The upcoming game is being built in Unreal Engine 5 and will "carry the signature Starbreeze game cornerstones of co-operative multiplayer" - which suggests similar game mechanics to the studio's Payday titles, as well as a "lifetime commitment through a Games as a Service-model." On top of that, it will feature cross-play, and rely on community engagement.

"Dungeons & Dragons is having an extraordinary year," added Eugene Evans, senior vice president of digital strategy and licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro. "Our gaming brands, including Dungeons & Dragons, continue to attract great partners as we execute our plan to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and development.

"Our collaboration with Starbreeze is a prime illustration of this strategy," he continued. "Given their impressive games and passion for Dungeons & Dragons, we are confident that they will create an experience that will delight fans worldwide."

Project Baxter is scheduled for a 2026 release on "all major platforms," which we can assume will include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

