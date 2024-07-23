One of the best PC gaming portables, the Lenovo Legion Go, is on sale now

The PC gaming handheld market has been booming ever since the Steam Deck made its first debut. And now there are plenty to choose from, including the Lenovo Legion Go, which is at a great discount right now.

The Lenovo Legion Go is just $629.99 at Best Buy and £599 at Currys, a saving of $70 or £100. Best Buy is also offering an open-box price starting as low as $509.99 for a fair grade condition and up to $572.99 for an excellent grade one. Our Legion Go review was glowing, as we gave it a near-perfect four and a half out of five stars. We cited its excellent performance, display, and audio, as well as the extra features that make it stand out from its competition.

If you've been looking to improve your gaming setup with an exceptional portable gaming machine that can double as a mini gaming PC, then this is one of the best gaming PCs you can get for this price point. But hurry, as these deals won't last forever.

Today's best Lenovo Legion Go deal - US

Lenovo Legion Go: was $699.99 now $629.99 at Best Buy

This is a great post-Prime Day Lenovo Legion Go deal, especially given the handheld's premium hardware and Steam Deck-trouncing specs. For this price, you’ll get an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU and 16GB RAM, meaning it should easily run all but the most demanding PC games. Its 512GB SSD gives you plenty of room to install your whole library, and those innovative controllers will let you play both console and desktop titles without needing a single accessory.

Today's best Lenovo Legion Go deal - UK

Lenovo Legion Go: was £699 now £599 at Currys

Lenovo Legion Go: was £699 now £599 at Currys

The Lenovo Legion Go sports some amazing specs, including the all-powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, which chews up and spits out the best PC games on high settings. It also has 16GB of RAM with 512 GB SSD of storage, more than enough for any AAA title.

There are a few drawbacks to the Legion Go, including it being on the heavier and bulkier side, some stuttering and freezing, and Legion Space being pretty terrible. But its positives far outweigh the negatives, and at these prices right now it's a great buy. Check out our Steam Deck vs Lenovo Legion Go head-to-head to see just how good it is.

