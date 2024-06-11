New World: Aeternum launches on PC and console later this year

Amazon Games has announced New World: Aeternum is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 15, 2024.

Despite being leaked earlier in the day, the news was officially confirmed at Summer Game Fest on June 9 alongside a reveal trailer for the massively multiplayer online game (MMO).

If you didn't already know, New World: Aeternum is an enhanced version of New World, which launch back in 2021 for Steam, and includes the base game, as well as brand-new content.

Some of the newest features include New World’s first-ever large-scale player vs. player zone, a 10-player raid, end-game solo trials, updated character archetypes, and more.

Now that New World is coming to console, cross-platform play has also been confirmed allowing users on different consoles and PC to play with each other in teams online.

"In New World: Aeternum, shipwrecked explorers wash ashore and set out to forge their destiny on the supernatural island of Aeternum, a world filled with danger and opportunity," the store description reads.

New World: Aeternum is skill-based and features a real-time combat system with an array of weapons, like swords, guns, and magic, that can be used in head-to-head fights against enemies or in large-scale player vs. player battles.

Players can choose between seven classes, including Soldier, Swordbearer, Ranger, Musketeer, Mystic, Occultist, and Destroyer.

As an MMO, players can, of course, fully customize their look, skills, and abilities, as well as gather resources and complete quest lines that will increase their character’s power and skill.

Amazon adds in a press release that this revamped version of New World "has been specifically designed for consoles, with complete feature parity for PC players and cross-play functionality.

Players call also expect other enhancements to game mechanics, including target locking and aim assist, virtual cursor, controller navigation, accessibility features, and more.