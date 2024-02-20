Neonhive has announced the launch of its new publishing label, Neonhive Games

The award-winning PR and marketing agency Neonhive has announced its brand-new publishing label, Neonhive Games.

The company shared the news today (February 20), confirming that director Korina Abbott will lead Neonhive Games as they move to utilize their "renowned marketing power to help developers publish incredible titles."

Neonhive is best known for its work behind titles such as Warhammer Skulls, The Room: Tenth Anniversary, and Tangle Tower, and at Neonhive Games, will offer new publishing services for games alongside their community, marketing, PR, and influencer agency campaigns across all platforms and genres.

"This feels like such a natural next step for us," said Abbott, CEO and Founder of Neonhive Games. "We have hit the ground running with our established teams that have huge trust and connections within the industry, and that have been helping developers self-publish for the last six years. I’m over the moon that one of our first signings is a previous client!"

Neonhive Games' has revealed it will be working on Sloperashers, a colorful combat arcade racer that features a snowboarding penguin and his animal friends, created by solo developer Johannes Lugstein and founder of Byteparrot. The game is set to arrive on Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam later this year and will also feature cross-play.

"I previously worked with Neonhive on marketing pushes for my game and always loved the positive energy when working with them,” said Lugstein. "After they told me of their publishing plans and how they would love to help with the release of Slopecrashers, I got really excited and am very much looking forward to pushing this game to the finish line together!"

Neonhive Games is also expected to reveal more about its client list soon.

