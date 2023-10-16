Mojang announces Star Wars DLC and a momentous milestone at Minecraft Live

This year's Minecraft Live brought a surprising amount of controversy with it, but that didn't stop Mojang from making some impressive announcements.

This year's Minecraft Live event is officially over, meaning the somewhat controversial mob vote has passed, and players have received all the exciting news concerning the family-friendly crafting game.

Mojang took time out from the livestream to announce a couple of exciting details. First off, in an incredible milestone, Minecraft has officially surpassed 300 million downloads. This is an incredible achievement which places the blocky adventure game above the likes of GTA 5, Tetris and Red Dead Redemption 2, making it the best-selling game of all time.

To celebrate this, Minecraft will be shooting to outer space in its upcoming Star Wars-themed DLC. This will be available to play in the in-game Marketplace on November 7, 2023. In it, players will be able to play as a Jedi and rise through the ranks from Padawan to Jedi Knight. Hopefully, we'll get to see some seriously exciting force powers and lightsaber combat alongside this newest release.

If you tuned in, then you'll know that the Armadillo is the most recent winner of the annual vote, beating out the penguin and the crab for the top spot. This little critter roams the savannah biome and can roll into a blocky ball if startled. However, these adorable friends aren't just for show; they can also drop special loot that will aid players in making Wolf and horse armor.

With this helpful feature, it's no wonder the Armadillo won. Players have been begging for a way to protect their wolves and obtain horse armor in an easy fashion for years. Before this point, you'd have to rely on luck while looting desert temples if you wanted to stumble upon horse armor. But luckily, this is no longer the case.

If you're a fan of Minecraft, be sure to check out these best single-player games as well as the best PC games that are available to play right now.