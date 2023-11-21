Modern Warfare 3 has a double XP event this week

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is holding a double XP event this week, giving all players a leveling boost.

In a recent tweet, the official Call of Duty account shared that starting from November 22 at 10am PT / 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 5am AEDT through to November 27, players can reap the benefits of double weapon, player, and battle pass XP.

This is the first double XP event to be released for the latest Call of Duty title and players can enjoy it for free.

Currently, players have been progressing through Modern Warfare 2's Season Six battle pass as Modern Warfare 3 is in its preseason, so the double rewards are for those hoping to power through and unlock the rest of the levels.

The grind just got faster ⚡️We're cranking up Double Weapon, Player, and Battle Pass XP in #MW3 starting 10 AM PT from Nov 22-27 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z8vrioyByANovember 20, 2023 See more

Modern Warfare 3's season one isn't expected to be released until early December, which will bring a brand new battle pass and new rewards, but hopefully, Sledgehammer Games will hold another event later on.

Season One will also arrive alongside other new updates, including three 6v6 maps - Meat, Greece, and Rio - and the 2v2 Training Facility. Players will also be able to jump into the Gunfight mode, a 2v2 experience that has been featured in the last two Modern Warfare games, along with new Zombies and Warzone updates.

Last week, Sledgehammer addressed an issue that was preventing players from earning rewards for the completion of Daily Challenges, confirming a fix is on its way.

Modern Warfare 3 launched on November 10 and we gave the game two out of five stars, with our editor-in-chief Jake Tucker saying that the game "misses more than it hits."

He added that although the Zombies mode is fun and the return of fan-favorite maps is worthwhile, they "can’t save Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 from its awful campaign and a multiplayer that feels like a step back from the rest of the reimagined Modern Warfare trilogy."

Check out our Black Friday video game deals if you're looking for some great gaming discounts, as well as our picks for the best Black Friday gaming deals for the best offers.