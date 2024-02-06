Modern Warfare 3 gets season 2 trailer showcasing three new 6v6 multiplayer maps

Activision has shared a deeper look at three of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's upcoming multiplayer maps, set to drop with the launch of Season 2.

Ahead of the launch of Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 on February 7, the publisher released a brand-new trailer showcasing the next trio of 6v6 maps set to join the multiplayer roster - Stash House, Vista, and Departures.

The teaser, which you can watch below, features a sweep of each map starting with Vista, a medium-sized modern seaside map set in the Brazilian mountaintop resort with an open exterior and interior to play in.

Stash House is exactly as the name describes and is a small "compact" map featuring an abandoned house with a large back and front yard accessible to the player, while Departures takes - which is described as medium to large sized - is set in the Zakhaev International Airport, but is larger than Terminal.

The game will also introduce a remastered version of the 6v6 map Das Haus mid-season - an under-construction skyscraper near Highrise, which first appeared in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

"Whether you’re here to cause chaos or just for the XP, expect a much brighter, airier feel to this remastered iteration, as well as a lack of destructible cover for even quicker action," Activision says in its latest blog post.

There's more to look forward to with Season 2, two new map variants for Skidrow and Airborne, a new in-season story mission, and five new modes including Team Gun Game, Snipers Only, Bounty (in-season), and two limited-time modes Juggermosh (in-season) and Hordepoint.

Players can also expect a brand-new battle pass, which will feature a crossover with The Walking Dead: Fear the Living television series, and include Rick Grimes as a new character skin.

