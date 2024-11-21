Looking for the best deals this Black Friday? These exclusive Switch OLED and Switch Lite bundles are now on offer at Nintendo

Black Friday has finally begun and if you're looking to get your hands on some of the best Nintendo Switch deals this holiday season, you may want to check out these exclusive bundles from Nintendo.

Right now, the Nintendo Switch OLED (White) bundled with Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a Switch Online 12-Month membership is now just £309.99 at Nintendo.

By itself, a Switch OLED would usually cost £309.99, so combined with a copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a 12-month Online membership, this deal will save you a total of £67.99.

We've also got a bundle complete with a Nintendo Switch - OLED (White) with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and a Switch Online 12-month membership for £351.98 (was £369.98 ) at Nintendo.

Still sticking with the OLED bundles, there's also the Nintendo Switch - OLED (White), with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario Odyssey, and a Switch Online 12-Month membership for £343.28 (was £359.98 ) at Nintendo.

Nintendo is also offering a Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Isabelle Aloha Edition bundled with an Online 12-month membership, and an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Carabiner Keyring for £212.98.

Also for £212.98, there's the Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Timmy & Tommy Aloha Edition bundled with Online 12-month membership, and an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Carabiner Keyring.

A Switch Lite on its own is currently priced at £199.99, and with a copy of New Horizons and a 12-month Online membership, the total savings for both these bundles come up to £55.

was £377.98 now £309.99 at My Nintendo Store UK The OLED is the best Switch model you can buy right now if you're too impatient to wait for the Switch 2, featuring a 7-inch screen, enhanced picture quality, and speakers.

was £369.98 now £351.98 at My Nintendo Store UK This deal will not only get you a White Nintendo Switch OLED, but also The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one of the best Nintendo Switch games and one of the best of the current generation.

was £359.98 now £343.28 at My Nintendo Store UK If you've been wanting to upgrade your original Switch model, this bundle offer is great since it offers 12 months of Switch online access and two of the best Super Mario games on the system.

was £267.98 now £212.98 at My Nintendo Store UK This pink Switch Lite bundled with Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a perfect Christmas gift if you have any younger family members who are gamers.

was £267.98 now £212.98 at My Nintendo Store UK Animal Crossing: New Horizons is among the best Switch games available right now, despite launching back in 2020 and bundled together with the compact Switch Lite for just over £200, this deal is worth considering.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch model on the market right now and a welcome upgrade to the original launch edition.

Boasting an updated 7-inch display that dramatically improves visuals compared to the Switch's LCD panel, the system offers a superior experience while playing the best Nintendo Switch games.

Alongside visual and technical improvements, the handheld also has twice the amount of storage as the original Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, with a total of 64GB.

For more, be sure to check out our guide for everything you need to know about the long-rumored Switch 2.