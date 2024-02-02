Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has sold so many copies that players are being given celebratory shirts in-game

One week after launch, it’s been confirmed that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the series’ fastest-selling game, after hitting one million copies sold in the first seven days. What’s more, players are being thanked for their support with free in-game items.

Given that the series has been running since 2005, spanning 23 titles across the main series and spinoffs, this is quite an achievement. According to SteamDB figures , Infinite Wealth also has developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s highest-ever peak concurrent player count on Steam, at 46,161 concurrent players a couple of days after its release. In comparison, the studio’s second-highest concurrent Steam player count belongs to 2023’s Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name , which hit 13,737 three days after release. It’s worth keeping in mind that these figures don’t account for console players.

With this, combined with Infinite Wealth’s glowing critical reception, it’s safe to say that the studio’s latest role-playing game has been wildly successful. In a post on Twitter / X today (February 2), Ryu Ga Gotoku announced that players will be given a ‘Celebratory T-Shirt Set’ to thank them for their support. Four t-shirt designs have been revealed so far, although it was noted that their appearance might be different in the game. The post also vaguely teases “more,” although exactly how many more isn’t clear at this point.

🎉Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth 1 Million Units Shipped Globally Celebration🎉To show our appreciation and commemorate this occasion we're preparing a free in-game Celebratory T-Shirt Set! We'll share timing and other details as soon as we can🤙Thank you! pic.twitter.com/sOHMjIsGBiFebruary 2, 2024

No distribution date has been given for the t-shirt set just yet, either. The developer added: “We'll share timing and other details as soon as we can.”

In his review, TechRadar Gaming’s hardware editor Rhys Wood gave Infinite Wealth five stars out of five, and praised the game’s heartfelt narrative and engaging side content. He wrote: “Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth represents something of a culmination of the franchise so far, telling a gripping tale that can be as hilarious as it is heart-wrenching.”