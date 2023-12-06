Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name to receive English dub update later this month

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has announced that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will receive an English dub this month.

"We're excited to announce the English dub for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is coming in December via a free update," the studio said on Twitter / X. "Stay tuned for more details."

A specific release date wasn't revealed, but there are only weeks left in the year so it shouldn't be a long wait for fans.

Like other games in the Yakuza series, Like a Dragon Gaiden launched with Japanese audio, but when the English dub arrives, the game will add YouTuber and voice actor Yong Yea as protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, replacing Darryl Kurylo (via IGN).

The new voice actor recently shared a clip of his voice acting, which showcases both the original Japanese version alternating between his take on Kiryu. More footage, this time of his character singing karaoke, was also released online by another user, which led some fans to debate his performance.

It's unclear at this time if the English dub will arrive by itself or will be accompanied by additional updates, such as a New Game Plus mode, which some fans are eagerly awaiting.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, and PC. TRG gave four out of five stars, with James Daly calling it "a compelling title full of engaging combat, welcome distractions, and an intense, emotional story. While a bit short, it’s a must-play for Yakuza fans."

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is set to launch on January 26, 2024, for all major platforms and will be the longest game in the Yakuza series so far, according to Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

