Immortals of Aveum is getting HDR and FSR 3 support on console "in just a few short weeks"

Magical first-person shooter Immortals of Aveum is set to get some pretty meaningful updates to its console versions on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in the coming weeks thanks to the addition of high dynamic range (HDR) and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR3) frame generation support.

As reported by Digital Foundry's Richard Leadbetter, the news came via a press release detailing these additions coming to Immortals of Aveum over its next couple of major updates. Coming up first is the addition of HDR support in patch 1.0.6.3. This will allow players with compatible gaming TVs to enjoy a higher-contrast image with more vibrant colors and deeper, more accurate blacks. This update should be rolling out soon; as early as later today (April 2).

Following this will be patch 1.0.6.4 which will see AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation tech come to the console version of Immortals of Aveum. This should allow the game to achieve more stable, smoother performance on compatible displays by inserting frames for an overall less choppy experience.

FSR 3 will also benefit displays that support variable refresh rate (VRR). This is a feature that helps your display's refresh rate to stay in sync with whatever game you're playing. In turn, this leads to smoother performance and helps to reduce distracting screen tearing brought about by unsynced frames. When enabled in tandem with FSR 3 frame generation, Immortals of Aveum is likely to see a big upgrade in performance on console, at least on compatible displays.

We can expect the 1.0.6.4 update and FSR 3 support to come to Immortals of Aveum "in just a few short weeks" according to Digital Foundry's reporting. So if you've been holding off playing the game until now, you can expect its performance to likely be greatly improved on console soon.

