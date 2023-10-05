Hitman: Blood Money is getting a "comprehensive reworking" for Switch and mobile, launches later this year

IO Interactive and Feral Interactive have announced that Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal is coming to Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android later this year.

Hitman: Blood Money first launched in 2006 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, but Reprisal is an enhanced version featuring new features and gameplay improvements inspired by Hitman games that were released later on in the series.

Players will visit iconic locations and track down high-profile targets in what the developer is calling a "comprehensive reworking of the stealth-action classic [...] refined for screens large and small."

Reprisal will also feature a new minimap and Instinct Mode, with mobile editions offering a customizable touchscreen interface alongside controller and keyboard & mouse support.

The mobile version will be released this Fall, while the Winter will see the release of the Switch edition. Feral Interactive confirmed that the latter will have no physical edition at launch and can only be bought digitally via the Nintendo eShop.

The most recent game in the series is Hitman: The World of Assassination, which is essentially Hitman 3, while also featuring some of the best elements from Hitman and Hitman 2, including a main campaign, contract modes, elusive targets, live content, and more.

In our review, we said, "As a final bow to this trilogy of excellent games, Hitman 3 offers some all-time classic levels and a thrilling storyline. While some of these missions aren't instantly replayable as Sapienza or Miami from past entries, it still offers plenty of evidence that Agent 47 is truly at the top of his game."

The game has been receiving regular updates since its launch in January 2022, but, as for the future of the series, IO Interactive co-owner Christian Elverdam said back in March this year (via Eurogamer) that the next Hitman title is "a little bit on hiatus as we're building another agent fantasy that's also taking up a lot of our time."

Elverdam was referring to the studio's upcoming James Bond game dubbed Project 007, which is still in active development. "But obviously we'll come back to beloved Agent 47. He's still very much in the heart of this company."

For more, check out our list of the best single-player games if you're looking for something new, as well as our best PC games of 2023.