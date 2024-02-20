Helldivers 2 login cheats could face their most powerful enemy yet as Arrowhead considers adding AFK timer

Helldivers 2 players are keeping their game open to avoid long queue times, but Arrowhead Game Studios could be adding an AFK timer.

The third-person multiplayer shooter has been experiencing a series of ongoing login and server issues recently due to the game's increasing popularity. It's so popular, in fact, that to combat these problems, the developer had to introduce a new concurrent player cap of 450,000.

However, this still hasn't been resolved anything - with the game continuing to be a huge hit on Steam - and to work around the issue, some players have resorted to keeping their game open overnight - some even for days - to avoid having to wait in lengthy queues.

It may seem like a good idea, but other users aren't too happy because it's stopping others from logging into the game and has brought the hack to Arrowhead's attention (via IGN).

A post shared on the game's Reddit titled "@Arrowhead GS: You're gonna need an AFK timer" shows a series of screenshots from the game's official Discord channel with players revealing how they've managed to skirt around the queue times.

One user explained they hadn't logged out of the game for 39 hours at the time of writing their message, while another said they'd kept their game open for more than three days.

Another user on X (formerly Twitter) also shared a similar sentiment, asking Arrowhead CEO and Helldivers 2 creative director Johan Pilestedt to add an AFK time to the game to force players out. Pilestedt responded, saying, "Agreed, I have already mentioned this to the team," suggesting this could be a future feature that could be implemented.

Arrowhead recently confirmed that it will be deploying a new patch for both PlayStation 5 and PC today (February 20) that will improve the game's login, matchmaking, and server load issues. However, the developer notes that "no single update will solve all the issues," and further updates will be added in the coming days and weeks.

For more, be sure to check out our picks for the best multiplayer games, as well as our list of the best PC games.