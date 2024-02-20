Helldivers 2 continues to be a huge hit on Steam, overtaking GTA 5 and Starfield in terms of all-time peak player count on the platform

The Sony-published multiplayer third-person shooter Helldivers 2 has been doing exceptionally well on the PC video game storefront Steam, where it launched alongside its PlayStation 5 release on February 8, 2024.

In fact, the game recently hit a new milestone, pulling in a staggering 411,359 active players on Monday (February 19, 2024), which represents a new all-time record for the game. The data comes from third-party Steam monitoring tool SteamDB , which monitors the performance of software available on the platform.

When you compare all of the available data, this figure puts Helldivers 2 ahead of some serious heavy hitters when it comes to all-time peak player count. The Steam version of Grand Theft Auto 5, for example, reached a lower all-time peak of 354,548 players back when it was first released. Helldivers 2 has also come out ahead of Starfield, which currently sits at an all-time peak of just 330,723 concurrent players.

It also comes out well ahead of other Sony-published PC titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, and Days Gone, which have all-time peak player counts of 66,436, 56,557, and 27,450, respectively.

It’s clear that Helldivers 2 has been a huge success and managed to attract a massive audience, but this popularity has been causing some problems for players. This news comes alongside widespread issues with server instability due to demand, which the developers have attempted to remedy by capping the concurrent player count at 450,000.

If you’re anything like me and wanted to sit down for a few matches over the weekend, there’s a pretty good chance that you were left entirely unable to get into the game at all. It’s a huge shame, as our Editor in Chief Jake Tucker awarded the game four stars in our glowing Helldivers 2 review , describing it as “a guaranteed good time” when you’re playing with friends.

