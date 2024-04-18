Helldivers 2 has a Super Credit farming exploit, but Arrowhead will be fixing it soon

Arrowhead Game Studios has addressed Helldivers 2's Super Credit farming exploit, confirming that it aims to fix the issue soon.

As reported by GamesRadar, a Helldivers 2 player recently took to the game's official Discord channel to report to the developer that they have discovered a bug that allows players to repeatedly claim Super Credits in bulk, one of the few available in-game currencies that can be obtained for free during missions.

The user explained that the issue is "there are tutorials circulating on YouTube that explain how to farm Super Credits for free using a game glitch," but didn't go into exact detail on how to achieve the exploit. However, they did offer a summary of how it's done, saying that when players obtain Super Credits, they can either "Force Quit" the game on PC or shut down their PS5 console entirely.

When they boot the game back up, the player can retain the Super Credits that they've earned despite not completing the mission.

"This issue needs to be fixed as soon as possible as it is an illegitimate method, and in the long run, it damages not only the seriousness of the players but also the development team," the user added. "I hope you take my message seriously."

Although it seems to be a bug that not that many players are aware of right now, Arrowhead Game Studios was able to assure the Discord user that it is aware of the issue and intends to solve the exploit as soon as possible.

"Hi! We're aware of this undemocratic behavior. Thanks for doing your sworn duty and reporting it, though. Hooah!" Arrowhead said in response.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elsewhere, the studio has confirmed that it will be making changes to Helldivers 2's flame system soon following player feedback, agreeing with the common sentiment that Hulk flamethrowers and fire tornadoes are overpowered.