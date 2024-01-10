Helldivers 2 crossplay announced alongside some pretty demanding PC specs

In welcome news for those excited for Helldivers 2, developer Arrowhead Game Studios has confirmed that the upcoming co-op shooter will have crossplay support.

This was confirmed in a recent PlayStation Blog post written by Arrowhead social media and community manager, Katherine Baskin. Helldivers 2's support for crossplay will allow PlayStation 5 and PC players to join each others' games without limitation as is quickly becoming the standard among the best co-op games.

The blog post sheds further light on the PC version of Helldivers 2; namely its system requirements. PC players can expect the game to take up approximately 100GB of storage space, and you'll need a pretty up-to-date rig if you plan on running the game smoothly at Ultra performance settings.

For play at 4K resolution averaging 60fps performance, Arrowhead recommend at least an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card, as well as an Intel Core i5-12600X or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU and 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

If you're planning on picking up Helldivers 2 for PC, then, the full spectrum of system requirements as outlined by Arrowhead Game Studios are as follows:

(Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

Helldivers 2 launches on PS5 and PC on February 8. It opts for a third-person perspective, marking a change from the PS4 original's top-down isometric view. The game will task up to four players to fight with weapons and abilities against a Starship Troopers-esque bug-like alien race across large maps. Players will also have to take friendly fire into account as they defend themselves against the oncoming hordes.

Looking forward to the release of Helldivers 2? You may want to check out some of the best multiplayer PC games or some of the best FPS games while you wait.