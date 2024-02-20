Helldivers 2 creative director says to save your cash and buy the game when the servers are fixed - 'It's worth waiting'

Arrowhead Game Studios' CEO has told gamers to save their money and wait until Helldivers 2's servers are fixed before they buy the game.

Despite the increasing popularity of the third-person multiplayer shooter, the PlayStation 5 and PC game has been suffering from ongoing login and matchmaking issues, and it's been particularly prevalent this week.

After initially increasing the total capacity of concurrent players from 250,000 to 360,000, Arrowhead was again forced to cap it at 450,000 following server instability, but unfortunately, the decision didn't improve the situation.

In fact, more and more players are joining the fight for freedom, and new stats show that Helldivers 2 has surpassed 411,000 active players on February 19, overtaking the likes of Grand Theft Auto 5, and the numbers don't seem to be slowing down.

Although the game is a tremendous amount of fun, now just doesn't seem like the right time to invest money when it's in this state, and Arrowhead's CEO and Helldivers 2 creative director Johan Pilestedt seems to agree.

Responding to a user on X (formerly Twitter) who said they wanted to play the game but didn't have the money, Pilestedt said, "If you have no cash, get it later. While we made a really fun game, it's worth waiting until the servers can support the capacity.

"I mean, as a CEO I of course want the game to be as profitable as possible, but if you spent yr last $ and got stuck in server queues I'd be 💔."

Thankfully, Arrowhead recently confirmed that a PS5 and PC update will arrive sometime today (February 20), which should make improvements to the server and connection issues. However, the studio noted that "no single update will solve all the issues" and that players can expect more patches in the days and weeks to come.

It also seems like the developer may be thinking about adding an AFK timer for players who are keeping their game open to avoid queue times.

