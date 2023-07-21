Gundam's free-to-play hero shooter shuts down less than a year after release

Despite having launched under a year ago, Bandai Namco Online's Gundam Online is shutting down.

Set in the world of the beloved Gundam anime, Gundam Evolution launched last September for PC, with PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One versions launching last December. The mech-fuelled hero shooter is set to close on November 29.

In a post on the game's official website, Gundam Evolution executive producer Kazuya Maruyama announced the end of the title. "We want to express our gratitude to everyone who has played the game and supported us to this point. At the same time, we would like to sincerely apologize to our fans and players."

However, though the game's time in the sun is coming to an end, it looks like Maruyama and his team are keen for things to end with a bang, rather than a whimper.

"Though Gundam Evolution is coming to an end, updates will continue to roll out with Season 6 (adding a new unit and two maps) on August 23 (PDT) and the final season (adding a new unit and a map) on October 25 (PDT). We will do our best to ensure that our players can enjoy Gundam Evolution to the fullest till the very end."

Gundam Evolution's impending shutdown is, no doubt, difficult news for fans. However, at least they will be able to enjoy a few new maps and units before the game finally shuts down in November.

Unfortunately, this story is becoming far too common with live service games. Not every entry into the oversaturated field can be the next Overwatch 2 or Destiny 2. The free-to-play model can be a double-edged sword, both for developers and consumers alike. The sunsetting of Gundam Evolution follows in the footsteps of BioWare's ill-fated Anthem and 2K's long-departed Battleborn.

Despite the flaws of these titles, it's sad to see their diverse takes on the hero-shooter genre lost to the aether.

