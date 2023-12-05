GTA 6 devs reflect on the leaked trailer, 'This f***ing sucks'

The wait is finally over. It's been 10 years since GTA 5's release and now players have finally got the first look at the upcoming installment, GTA 6. However, it didn't happen in the way the devs wanted.

Rockstar first hinted at a new trailer for GTA 6 earlier this month, with the studio marking today (December 5) for its reveal. While some may be surprised to see the trailer go up early, it wasn't part of Rockstar's cunning plan to undercut the news cycle; in actuality, the trailer was leaked, forcing the studio to release it officially ahead of time.

"Our trailer has leaked, so please watch the real thing on YouTube,” Rockstar announced via a tweet. While this has since been met with huge applause, the GTA 6 trailer becoming Rockstar's most-viewed video in under 10 hours with over 53 million views, some of the devs aren't entirely happy with the outcome.

“This fucking sucks,” senior gameplay animator Javier Altman wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I was hoping to watch this for the first time tomorrow along with my fellow teammates and coworkers. I feel we deserved that moment.”

However, some of the devs are looking at the bright side of things. Amy Hartley, the associate principal animator for Rockstar North, tweeted that the trailer is a "Little bit earlier than expected, but here it is folks! So proud of everyone working on this game; it's going to be amazing <3."

GTA 6 and Rockstar have had to weather a fair bit of leaked content throughout the last few years. Back in August 2023, a group of hackers attacked Rockstar Games, as well as a few other companies, and revealed an enormous amount of information about the upcoming GTA game. While we may still be far out from the official release window scheduled for 2025, here's hoping that Rockstar has seen the last of leakers for now.

