Ghost of Tsushima off to an amazing start on Steam, beating concurrent player count of God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man and more

Ghost of Tsushima's long-awaited Steam release has hit the ground running, setting a new concurrent player record for a PlayStation title on the popular PC launcher and storefront.

Formerly a PS4 exclusive, which later received an enhanced PS5 port, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut finally landed on Steam last week on May 16. It's already faring incredibly well; at the time of writing, it's holding a 'Very Positive' rating from just over 9,000 reviews. This will be in no small part thanks to the excellent porting work provided by regular PlayStation partner Nixxes Software.

The big takeaway, though, as reported by GamesRadar, is that Ghost of Tsushima is PlayStation Studios' most popular single-player game Steam launch to date. According to reliable game stat tracker SteamDB, Ghost of Tsushima reached an all-time peak concurrent player count of just over 77,000 this past weekend.

That beats out God of War's peak of 73,500 on Steam, as well as Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered which sits at an all-time peak of 66,400. It also clears the Steam ports of Horizon Zero Dawn (56,500) and Horizon Forbidden West (40,400).

While an extremely impressive first week for PlayStation Studios' latest PC port, it's still not the highest the publisher has ever achieved on Steam. That accolade goes to Helldivers 2, which has a massive peak concurrent player record of over 458,000. That was in no doubt helped along by its multiplayer focus, relatively cheaper price tag, and strong word-of-mouth spread on the game's overall quality - not to mention a simultaneous release across PC and PS5 that supported crossplay.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut features all previously released DLC for the game, including the Iki Island expansion and Legends multiplayer component, though connecting your PlayStation Network account seems to be a requirement for the latter.

You might also like...