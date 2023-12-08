Free-to-play looter shooter The First Descendant gets summer 2024 release window

Nexon Games’ upcoming free-to-play third-person looter shooter, The First Descendant, just got a brand new cinematic trailer during The Game Awards 2023, as well as a launch window. Specifically, it's been revealed that prospective players can look forward to diving into the action in summer 2024.

The latest trailer spotlights two of the game’s Descendants - Viessa and Valby - the latter of whom is gearing up alongside her teammates to protect her home from two enormous Colossi (alien foes). A new face can be seen, too, but it’s not clear at the time of writing who that is.

Developed using Unreal Engine 5, The First Descendant tasks players - who take on the role of ‘Descendants’ - to form co-op teams with up to four players in order to complete missions, take down powerful bosses, and ultimately “fight for the survival of humanity” against alien invaders. Different characters have distinct play styles, and they can also be equipped with three guns, four accessories, and a variety of sub-weapons to spice things up even further.

Gamers already had the chance to check out The First Descendant first-hand back in September thanks to an open beta period. Crossplay was available, too, letting people play together across PlayStation 5 , PlayStation 4 , Xbox Series X |S, Xbox One and PC. This period amassed almost two million players, and the developers have since been able to take on feedback to work on highly requested improvements, more mission variety, graphical enhancements, and more.

If you’re interested in giving it a go, then The First Descendant is available to wishlist now on Steam, as well as the PlayStation and Microsoft stores, ahead of its release next year.