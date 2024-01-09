Final Fantasy 7 Remake producer knew the original would be remade "one day" after so many requests

Final Fantasy series producer Yoshinori Kitase knew that Final Fantasy 7 Remake would happen eventually after so many requests from fans.

Speaking in a recent interview with Game Informer, Kitase revealed that years before the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, during the press tour for Final Fantasy 13 in 2009, he was "certain" that the 1997 original would be remade due to its high demand from fans.

"We were on the U.S. media tour for Final Fantasy 13, and we took on a bunch of interviews, and we got a ton of questions from reporters asking, 'When are we going to make a Final Fantasy 7 remake?'" Kitase said.

"Just hearing that so many times, I did think that we would do it one day, that's for certain."

Kitase explained that he approached Square Enix developer Tetsuya Nomura - director of Remake - after the tour to make the game, which would later be released in 2020.

"Within Square Enix, gradually, remakes were being made, and these ideas for remakes were coming up in other departments," Nomura said. "If we weren't going to do Final Fantasy 7, others were going to do it, so we had to rise up and do it!

"We had the sense that we had to guard Final Fantasy 7 and have to be the ones taking this on, or someone else is going to do it. I thought it may be a bit troublesome is other teams without us took on the project."

Final Fantasy 7 Remake rose to critical acclaim and will soon be followed up by Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, essentially part two of a planned trilogy, which is set to launch on February 29, 2024 exclusively for PS5.

For more, check out our list of the best RPGs as well as our list of every upcoming game releasing for PC and console in 2024.