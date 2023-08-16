Final Fantasy 16 producer on game consoles: "I wish there was only one"

In a recent interview, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida said it would be better for developers and players if games didn't have to straddle competing platforms from rival companies.

In an interview with a Taiwanese YouTube channel, the veteran developer, renowned for his work as producer on Final Fantasy 16 and critically acclaimed MMO Final Fantasy 14, weighed in on the effects competing consoles have on the industry (via VGC).

Speaking with Taiwanese YouTubers, Yoshida reportedly said “Game platforms… I probably shouldn’t say this, but I wish there was only one. It would be better for both the developers and the players."

Both Final Fantasy 14 and Final Fantasy 16 have had curious relationships with console exclusivity. On its release and at the time of writing, Final Fantasy 16 remains a PS5 exclusive, despite being one of the best RPGs of recent years. Yoshida confirmed via a post on the Japanese PlayStation Blog earlier this year that "it is true that Final Fantasy 16 is a six-month limited-time exclusive on the PS5 platform."

That being said, the limited nature of the exclusivity deal does leave open the possibility of a later PC port, something Yoshida would "like to release eventually". However, though a PC port is definitely on the cards, the producer made it clear that "the PC version will not come out in half a year."

Yoshida continued: "This is because we spent a lot of time and money optimizing the PS5 platform to deliver the best gaming experience. Of course, I would like to release a PC version at some point so that everyone can play as many games as possible."

Final Fantasy 14, one of the best MMOs out there, has also had a storied relationship with rival console brands. Initially only available on PC and PS5, the reveal of the game's latest expansion, Dawntrail, also came with an announcement from Yoshida and Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer confirming that the MMO would be coming to Xbox in the first half of 2024.

Given that it's taken nearly a decade since its initial release for Final Fantasy 14 to finally be available on all major consoles, it's easy to see why Yoshida might find the divide between the rival gaming platforms somewhat frustrating. Though Final Fantasy 14's planned arrival on Xbox bodes well for fans, it is as yet unclear if Square Enix and Xbox will adopt a similar approach for future titles.

