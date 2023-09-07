Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.5 is called Growing Light, launches early October

Square Enix has revealed the name and key art for Final Fantasy 14's upcoming patch 6.5.

Named Growing Light, 6.5 is the first part of the final patch that will see the end of the Endwalker expansion ahead of the release of Dawntrail next year. In preparation, the developer has shared the beautiful new key art for the update, showcasing Zero front and center - a character who has been vital to Endwalker's ongoing post-launch story content.

There's no official release date at this time, but players can expect an "early October" launch window. In the meantime, the official website has also gone live, which contains a breakdown of everything to come in patch 6.5.

Presenting the key art for #FFXIV Patch 6.5: Growing Light! 🖼️Also, get a sneak peek of the content coming your way on the Patch 6.5 special site! ✨ https://t.co/BgdnP66S6r pic.twitter.com/AXXNhJ4BiRSeptember 7, 2023 See more

The most notable takeaway that comes with every major patch is the new Main Scenario Quests that will continue the ongoing storyline, as well as the introduction of a new dungeon called The Lunar Subterrane and a trial called The Abyssal Fracture.

Patch 6.5 will also mark the return of the Level 90 24-player Alliance Raid dungeon - Myths of the Realm, Part Three: Thaleia - which will follow the player back into the Phantom Realm to uncover the true identities of the Twelve. Of course, with every new dungeon, trial, and alliance raid comes new gear and weapons to obtain, which Square should reveal the closer we get to the release.

Alongside a series of other miscellaneous updates, such as new Island Sanctuary updates, PvP gear, and more, patch 6.5 will begin open beta testing for the Xbox version of Final Fantasy 14.

It will also mark the expanded free trial and starter edition of the MMORPG, allowing newcomers to play through the base game and the Heavensward and Stormblood expansions.

Director and producer Naoki Yoshida recently commented on the possibility of turning the game completely free-to-play, confirming that there are no current plans to do so.

"I believe the free trial will continue to be expanded, but we have no plans of making the client itself free at the moment," he said. "Since a huge amount of time and money has been invested in the expansion packages, the revenue from sales of the expansion package itself is still very important in order to continue to make expansions on this scale. We would like to constantly aim for the best on the business side as well to continue making a lot of content to be enjoyed."

