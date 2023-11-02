Far Cry 6 will no longer receive future updates but online services will continue

Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 6 will no longer receive updates, but players will still be able to access the game's online services.

In a new statement shared on Twitter yesterday (November 1), Ubisoft said: "Thanks to the millions of players who joined the fight. Your adventures can continue in Yara without interruption of online services. However, the dev team will no longer be making updates to Far Cry 6.

"We appreciate your passion, creativity and love of Chorizo, even Anton is proud."

The publisher didn't reveal the reason behind the decision to stop development on Far Cry 6, but it seems possible that the team could be shifting its focus to the next installment in the series. However, at the time of writing, Ubisoft hasn't announced that a new entry is in development.

Far Cry 6 launched in October 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. We rated the game four out of five stars, with Rhys Wood calling it "possibly the greatest in Ubisoft’s long-running open-world shooter series."

He wrote: "Far Cry 6 is the latest and quite possibly the greatest in Ubisoft’s long-running open-world shooter series. The island of Yara is a beautiful, dangerous place to explore, loaded with secrets and objectives that are actually worth hunting down this time. It’s still best enjoyed in small doses, however, as Ubisoft’s tendency to fill every inch of the map with side objectives persists."

In other news, earlier this week it was announced that Ubisoft would be stopping online services for 10 games, including Assassin's Creed 2, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin's Creed Revelations, along with non-Assassin's Creed games like Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Splinter Cell: Conviction, and R.U.S.E.

If you're looking for something new to play, Assassin's Creed Mirage is arguably the best title in the series in years.