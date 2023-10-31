Ubisoft is stopping online services for 10 titles, including several Assassin's Creed games

Ubisoft has announced the decommissioning of online services for several older games for January 2024, many of which are Assassin's Creed titles.

Unfortunately, the list of titles set to be taken off the air includes iconic games such as Assassin's Creed 2, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin's Creed Revelations. While more recent additions to this old series will remain untouched, such as Assassin's Creed Mirage, it's still sad to see these iconic games go under.

The Assassin's Creed series aren't the only games on the chopping board. There's also Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Splinter Cell: Conviction, and R.U.S.E, which will be taken offline in the not-too-distant future.

With all of these games, players will no longer be able to use multiplayer modes, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use any other online features. In addition to this, any Ubisoft Connect rewards will be made unavailable.

While it's sad to see all these games begin to die a slow death, in reality, many of these titles are incredibly old and on last-gen platforms such as Xbox 360 or PlayStation 3. In an article posted on Ubisoft's homepage, the publisher talks more about what it means to decommission so many games. "Decommissioning the online services for older games is something we do not take lightly. However, it is also necessary as the technology behind these services becomes outdated."

This isn't the first time Ubisoft has cut off online services for older games. Last July, the publisher announced that 15 games were getting deactivated. This included Far Cry 3, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, and Rayman Legends. The only game that was spared was the city-building and economic simulator game Anno 2070. However, the devs promised to "dedicate some of [its] development resources to work on upgrading Anno 2070's aged online services infrastructure to a new system".

