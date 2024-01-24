Escape from Tarkov update makes airdrops items found in raid again and snow quieter
Patch 0.14.0.1 is now live
Battlestate Games has released another technical update for Escape from Tarkov.
Patch 0.14.0.1 was rolled out today (January 24) and servers for the game were down for about three hours for installation, but players can now jump back and experience some new improvements and worry less about insistent bugs.
As part of the first-person shooter's temporary Christmas event, Escape from Tarkov received a new snow feature which players were quite excited about given the reaction on social media. When the event was over, however, Battlestate decided to keep the seasonal flare in the game permanently as a weather event, a decision that the studio shared on the game's subreddit earlier this month.
One of the highlights of the latest patch has tweaked the now-permanent feature by reducing the loudness of footsteps in the snow, allowing for a more stealthy approach and less crunch.
Alongside a host of adjustments and bug fixes - such as infinite loading problems - the patch has also finally addressed an issue that was preventing Airdrop loot from being found in Raid, while spawn points for Scavs on the Ground Zero location have also been increased.
You can read the full patch notes below.
Escape from Tarkov version 0.14.0.1 patch notes:
List of fixes:
- Fixed incorrect ammo penetration and damage calculations in some situations
- Fixed the ability to inspect and modify unexamined armor lying on the ground
- Removed the display of integrated armor component prices on the trading screen
- Fixed the incorrect behavior of Rogues when defending the water treatment plant buildings on Lighthouse
- Reduced the loudness of footsteps on snow
- Fixed the inability to complete some quest conditions
- Fixed an issue that caused infinite loading into a raid when playing as Scav in some situations
- Fixed visual effects of bloom and sun glare on all locations
- Interchange color correction is now closer to other locations
- Fixed the lack of fog in optical sights in some situations
- Fixed the inability to pick up some items, including quest items
- Fixed the ability to pass through solid obstacles in some situations
- Fixed the ability to transfer items displayed in the Hall of Fame for quests
- Fixed the Airdrop loot appearing as not Found in Raid
- Increased spawn points for Scavs on the Ground Zero location
