Dragon's Dogma 2 mod stops Pawns from pointing out the obvious

Getting tired of your Pawns stating the obvious, pointing out the same ladder repeatedly, and commenting on how you spend your gold? There's a handy Dragon's Dogma 2 mod that makes them shut up.

The 'SHUTUPPAWNS' mod, created by user emoose, is available for PC players to download from NexusMods and essentially blocks your companions from their constant chatter.

The modder explains that after successful installation, the mod will stop Pawns from commenting on every ladder and chest they see, "or any other annoying things they decide to spout", which could mean pointing out that the ingredients you just harvested can be used for crafting.

The ability for Pawn's to offer these sorts of voice lines can be helpful when you're just starting out, but when you've heard them hundreds of times, this mod is perfect if you're looking for some peace and quiet on your journey. The only downside is you'll have to be more vigilant in spotting those ladders and chests yourself from now on.

It's important to note that before you download SHUTUPPAWNS, you'll need to install 'REFramework', a modding tool that is vital for scripting mods and any other technical files. It also comes with FreeCam, Timescale, FOV, VR, and more tools for modders.

Capcom's fantasy role-playing game is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and there are plenty more mods to discover if you're looking to improve your experience, including ones designed to avoid the game's resource restrictions.

There's also a mod that will allow players to enable DLSS 3 and Frame Generation if they have an RTX 40-series graphics card, which can dramatically improve performance on PC.

Capcom did confirm it will be making updates to the game to address the game's frame rate issues but hasn't revealed if it will be adding DLSS 3 to the game just yet, so this mod is perfect if you're too impatient to wait.