Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 adds a functional metro system to travel around Night City in a new way

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to receive a brand new update - version 2.1 - next Tuesday, December 5, and it’ll finally allow players to travel around Night City on a relaxing metro ride.

Announced today (December 1) during a live stream on CD Projekt Red’s Twitch channel, it was confirmed that once players pass the Konpeki Plaza section of the game, they’ll be able to rock up to any of the game’s 19 metro stations and travel to their destinations by actually catching and using the city's trains. There are five metro lines, which players will need to accurately navigate if they want to reach their destination without fast traveling. That includes changing lines where necessary, so referring to the metro map will be a must.

The new system is entirely optional - players are still able to simply fast-travel between metro stations if they want to get to their next location quickly. Equally, if you start a manual journey but then decide that you’ve had enough, you’ll also be able to skip it part-way through.

In the same stream, it was also confirmed that from update 2.1, players will be able to listen to Cyberpunk 2077’s in-game radio while on the go. That includes while on the metro and on foot in Night City. You won’t be able to listen to it during important conversations or quests that require you to listen to dialogue, however, so keep that in mind.

There’s no doubt that the new metro functionality is going to go down well with fans, as it’s been highly requested since Cyberpunk 2077’s release. In fact it was previously added to the game in an unofficial capacity by dedicated modders.

December 5 also marks the release date of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on PC, PlayStation 5 , and Xbox Series X |S. This version of the game bundles together the base game and its Phantom Liberty DLC expansion in one package, making it a great way to experience the full Cyberpunk 2077 story if you've never tried it before.