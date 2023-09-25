Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 players have been trying to solve a mysterious riddle spanning both games - but new clues suggest there's a long way to go

One of sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077's greatest mysteries has received more clues courtesy of the game's recent major content update: patch 2.0.

FF:06:B5 is a secret code that can be found on certain statues across the game's map, but inquisitive fans have found a deeper meaning. For years, mystery-solvers have pondered precisely what the code might mean, but, this most recent update has offered a new lifeline for those investigating the riddle (via PC Gamer).

As of the latest update, players can find a number of in-game messages discussing the code between "TyRo/\/\aNtA" and "Polyhistor". Sleuthy fans can also find TyRo/\/\aNtA's laptop in Night City's eastern landfill. The laptop itself shows off an ouroboros symbol as well as Glagolitic script - the oldest known Slavic alphabet.

For those unaware, the Glagothic script is used extensively in one of the best RPGs of all time: The Witcher 3. Both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 were developed by CD Projekt Red, suggesting a mystery that eclipses individual games.

What's more, the FF:06:B5 code also appears in The Witcher 3. Found after the game's next-gen update, Reddit user Faulty Drive took a screenshot of a wall mural depicting the code.

The plot thickens

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red / OkGuide2802 via Reddit)

However, this new laptop doesn't spell the end of the mystery. In their messages, TyRo/\/\aNtA mentions seeing the code appear in a video game that's "over 60 years old".

Those wanting to find the game are in luck. Revealed by Reddit user OkGuide2902, Arasaka Tower 3D is a mini-game in Cyberpunk 2077 that mimics real-life classic Wolfenstein 3D. Also added in patch 2.0, Arasaka Tower 3D also contains the FF:06:B5 code.

Found in an abandoned church that's likely Polyhistor's hideout, the minigame not only contains another mysterious code-bearing statue but also contains a secret level that allows you to unlock the hidden server mainframes at the back of the church.

Though the trail ends here (for now), this hasn't stopped the denizens of the FF:06:B5 Subreddit from continuing to pick at the ongoing mystery. Though we don't yet know how deep this particular rabbit hole goes, it looks as though CD Projekt Red's mysterious conspiracy might be enough to give even cyberpunk classic Deus Ex a run for its money.

