Cult of the Lamb celebrates one-year anniversary with Don’t Starve Together crossover

Devolver Digital has announced Cult of the Lamb will be getting its first-ever game collaboration with Don’t Starve Together.

To celebrate the first birthday of Cult of the Lamb, the game will be joining together with Klei Entertainment's multiplayer expansion of the survival game, Don't Starve for an "Unholy Communion."

The collaboration update is available right now and introduces a brand-new game mode called Penitence, where the player must eat and sleep to survive. To make matters more dire, the mode will have a permadeath feature, so once your lamb dies it's over and you'll have to start over.

Penitence will also bring "another layer of complexity to the dungeon crawling and base management gameplay," on top of the base game.

Alongside a game mode, players can expect to find some Don't Starve Together-themed decorations that will fit right in with the Cult of the Lamb's aesthetic. "They both share a similar visual approach, with 2D artwork in a 3D perspective. That’s why I feel like this crossover works so well," said Jared J Tan, community strategist at Devolver Digital in the official blog post.

Additionally, some characters will be joining the crossover and players will be able to unlock a Webber follower form, which "brings its survival instincts with a unique trait, so it never goes hungry."

Devolver added that after this crossover, Cult of the Lamb will be working on a free major content update "focusing on Cult gameplay" which is planned for later this year, while Don’t Starve Together will be continuing its new "From Beyond" content arc with additional events, content updates, and more.

Cult of the Lamb is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

If you're looking for something new, check out our list of the best indie games of 2023, as well as our essential list for every upcoming game release.