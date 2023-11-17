Blizzard reveals more about its plans for World of Warcraft's upcoming Seeds of Renewal patch

New details have dropped for World of Warcraft's next big patch, and it looks like developer Blizzard Entertainment has some ambitious plans for this next phase in developing one of the best MMO games of all time.

In a blog post on the Blizzard website, the developer shone a spotlight on five new features, which will be coming in patch 10.2.5, also known as Seeds of Renewal. Perhaps the most exciting of these is the unlocking of the popular Dragonriding mechanic across the entire game world.

For those not in the know, Dragonriding is a twist on the game's traditional traversal mechanics, requiring players to soar and dive as they fly above World of Warcraft's expansive landscapes. Previously limited to the new zones in the Dragon Isles, players will be able to enjoy Dragonriding across "all old-world continents wherever flying is available."

The new patch will also introduce the Azerothian Archives, which will allow you to "discover the history of the Dragon Isles[,] meet a unique cast of characters, hear stories of old, and witness the iconography of a time before." This will include solo and group activities alongside a Weekly Public Event and opportunities for new pets, mounts, and armor sets.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

The Gilneas Reclamation is also underway and will allow players to assist King Greymane in reclaiming the ancestral home of his people. Given how the Gilneans were first chased out of the city back in 2010's Cataclysm expansion, this return has been a long time coming.

In much the same vein as acclaimed fantasy MMO Final Fantasy 14, World of Warcraft is also introducing a system in Seeds of Renewal that will allow players to tackle dungeons alongside NPC companions. Called 'Follower Dungeons', this feature "will allow players to learn about Dragonflight dungeons at their own pace and provide the freedom to experiment and customize their party makeup."

Last but not least, Seeds of Renewal will be adding new customization options for characters Trolls, Draenei, and Warlock minions.

All in all, there's plenty here to keep Warcraft fans happy while we await more news about the recently announced The War Within expansion, as well as the rest of the Worldsoul Saga.

