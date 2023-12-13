Bethesda is "hard at work" on new Starfield features including city maps and new ways of travel

Bethesda has confirmed that new Starfield features are on the way, and are expected to arrive "with a regular cadence of fixes and updates" around every six weeks going forward.

"We’ve been hard at work on many of the issues you’ve posted, and expect an update early next year that will include a large number of 'in-progress' quest fixes as well as FSR3 and XeSS," the studio said in a Reddit post after the release of the latest patch (via GamesRadar+).

"Though we fixed several quest issues from occurring, in-progress quest fixes are much harder to fix and we’ve built a new system to correct those without you having to roll back your save."

Bethesda continued, adding what players can expect in future updates, including the highly requested city maps feature, as well as new ways of traveling the galaxy - the former being something that was touched on back in September.

In addition, players can also expect official mod support, which game director Todd Howard recently said will be released next year. The updates will be pushed out incrementally, so it's unclear right now which new features will be released first.

"These will be rolling out with a regular cadence of fixes and updates we expect to have roughly every six weeks," Bethesda explained.

"If something can be done in a smaller hotfix in between (like the asteroid), and we feel it’s safe, we’ll get one of those out as well. Safe is the key here. We do take a lot of time to test even the smallest change in a game this large and dynamic."

Last month, the spacefaring RPG finally added Nvidia DLSS support for PC players, after being tested in beta. Starfield originally launched only with Radeon's FSR2 upscaling technology, so some players with Nvidia GPUs resorted to modding to add DLSS to their game and improve their performance

