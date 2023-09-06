Baldur’s Gate 3 crossplay is on the way, Larian Studios’ director of publishing confirms

Baldur’s Gate 3 will eventually be getting PC and console crossplay, Larian Studios’ director of publishing, Michael Douse, has confirmed.

Speaking to Eurogamer , Douse revealed that it was always planned that players on different platforms would be able to play together online. This news is especially sweet since today (Wednesday, September 6) marks the release of the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3, although at the time of writing, Douse hasn’t given any indication as to when crossplay will be available.

"It was always in the planning," Douse said. "But we knew it wouldn't be for launch. It's in the roadmap, and though we have an idea of when we'd like to get it ready for, we don't want to put a date on it until we're sure.”

While crossplay isn’t currently available in Baldur’s Gate 3, the game does already support cross-saves between PC and PS5, meaning that anyone who’s already been playing on PC can now switch over to a console if they prefer. Cross-save progression between the PC and Xbox version will also be available.

It was previously confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be releasing on Xbox Series X |S before the end of the year - director Swen Vincke recently stated that it’s going to launch sometime between September and November . The Xbox version was initially pushed back due to technical hurdles , such as split-screen co-op proving to be a problem on Series S. Now, the Series S version won’t be released with split-screen functionality , although it will be added at some point in a post-launch update.

In other Baldur’s Gate 3 news, a new hotfix has been released which allows players to properly romance the evil paladin , Minthara, so everyone is winning today.