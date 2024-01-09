Alan Wake is coming to Dead by Daylight later this month

Behaviour Interactive has announced the release date for Dead by Daylight's Alan Wake crossover alongside a spooky new trailer.

Dead by Daylight: Alan Wake - or Chapter 30.5 - is set to launch on January 30 and the game's official website has a brand-new page counting down the releases of the downloadable content (DLC).

The DLC will feature Alan Wake as a playable Survivor, the star of the titular series from Remedy Entertainment, and his ability and skill set have already been revealed. The novelist will have three perks, Champion of Light, Boon: Illumination, and Deadline.

While holding a flashlight, the Champion of Light perk will activate giving Wake 50% Haste allowing him to move faster, as well as 20% Hindered for six seconds when successfully blinding a Killer with the light. The effect can't stack, however, and has a cool-down for 80/70/60 seconds.

Illumination seems to be a handy perk especially when navigating larger maps. It requires players to hold the ability button once near a Dull or Hex Totem to bless it and create a Boon Totem. Soft chimes will then ring out in a 24-meter radius, and Survivors inside the Boon Totem's range will be able to see the aura of all Chests and Generators in blue.

After gaining a Boon Totem, players can cleanse or bless Totems 6/8/10% faster, but only one Totem can be blessed at a time.

Finally, there's Deadline, a fitting name for the writer's Perk if you've played the Alan Wake games. This Perk activates when the player gets injured and Skill Checks will appear 6/8/10% more frequently when repairing or healing and appear in random places. However, there's a 50% reduction penalty for missing Skill Checks, making its use more challenging.

As far as we know, the Alan Wake DLC won't feature a map of its own or a Killer, unlike other DLCs, such as the Alien Chapter.

Alan Wake 2 launched on October 27 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store and quickly became one of the best horror games of the year, going on to win Best Game Direction at The Game Awards 2023.

For more, check out our picks for the best single-player games you can play right now, as well as our list of the best co-op games.