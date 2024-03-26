After a budget, mid-range, or premium gaming headset? JBL currently has big discounts on all three

It's a fantastic time to shop for a new PS5 headset, as manufacturer JBL has slashed prices for three of its Quantum headsets over at Amazon.

For those after a cheap-and-cheerful budget pair, the JBL Quantum 100P is currently down to just $29.95 (was $39.95). Stepping up to the mid-range, we also have the JBL Quantum 360P at an eye-catching $79.95 (was $129.95) right now.

Last but not least, the seriously premium JBL Quantum 910P has seen a reduction to $229.95 (was $299.95). We consider this model, in particular, to be one of the best PS5 headsets of recent memory, and is well worth looking at if you can afford the premium price tag.

Today's best JBL Quantum gaming headset deals

JBL Quantum 100P: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FJBL-Quantum-910P-Wireless-Playstation%2Fdp%2FB0BVDJJFXW%2F%3F_encoding%3DUTF8%26pd_rd_w%3DGXPSY%26content-id%3Damzn1.sym.d0ebfbb2-6761-494f-8e2f-95743b37c35c%253Aamzn1.symc.50e00d6c-ec8b-42ef-bb15-298531ab4497%26pf_rd_p%3Dd0ebfbb2-6761-494f-8e2f-95743b37c35c%26pf_rd_r%3DPK388ENY4E6ATCSDK14P%26pd_rd_wg%3Dgoy7h%26pd_rd_r%3Da8678846-7753-4be4-b804-fcbca7e69847%26ref_%3Dpd_gw_ci_mcx_mr_hp_atf_m%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $39.95 now $29.95 at Amazon

Save $10 - This slight discount takes the capable JBL Quantum 100P wired headset down to an impressively budget-friendly price. It's not quite the lowest we've ever seen, but those after a no-frills headset for quick and easy multiplayer gaming should certainly check this one out. Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJBL-Quantum-100P-Console-Gaming-Headset-for-Playstation-White%2F3914934265%3Fwmlspartner%3Dwlpa%26selectedSellerId%3D176%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26%26adid%3D222222222273914934265_176_154726934871_20037920065%26wl0%3D%26wl1%3Dg%26wl2%3Dc%26wl3%3D667463972383%26wl4%3Dpla-2081748230076%26wl5%3D9067609%26wl6%3D%26wl7%3D%26wl8%3D%26wl9%3Dpla%26wl10%3D108212685%26wl11%3Donline%26wl12%3D3914934265_176%26veh%3Dsem%26gad_source%3D4%26gclid%3DEAIaIQobChMIoo_7tPSRhQMVmZdQBh04egF3EAQYAiABEgL8B_D_BwE" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Walmart - $34.99 UK price: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=15473&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.scan.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fjbl-quantum-100p-console-headset-white-blue-wired-over-ear-35mm-jack-playstation-xbox-switch%3Futm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3Dfeed_clicks%26utm_content%3Dsurfaces_across_google%26gad_source%3D1%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw5ImwBhBtEiwAFHDZx0kkHYipT8WjAlAqSxykmYSX0h--J_1L7_i6IXFr8D6-rq93-cFb7hoCy8cQAvD_BwE" data-link-merchant="scan.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Scan - £28.99

JBL Quantum 360P: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FJBL-Quantum-910P-Wireless-Playstation%2Fdp%2FB0BVM9P9HK%2F%3F_encoding%3DUTF8%26pd_rd_w%3DGXPSY%26content-id%3Damzn1.sym.d0ebfbb2-6761-494f-8e2f-95743b37c35c%253Aamzn1.symc.50e00d6c-ec8b-42ef-bb15-298531ab4497%26pf_rd_p%3Dd0ebfbb2-6761-494f-8e2f-95743b37c35c%26pf_rd_r%3DPK388ENY4E6ATCSDK14P%26pd_rd_wg%3Dgoy7h%26pd_rd_r%3Da8678846-7753-4be4-b804-fcbca7e69847%26ref_%3Dpd_gw_ci_mcx_mr_hp_atf_m%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $129.95 now $79.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is a record-low price for the mid-range JBL Quantum 360P at Amazon. This is well worth jumping on if you'd prefer a wireless connection and some extra features like 3D audio compatibility and comfortable memory foam ear cups. Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJBL-Quantum-360P-2-4GHz-Wireless-Gaming-Headset-with-Detachable-Boom-Mic-for-PlayStation-Nintendo-Switch-Windows-Mac%2F3933750406%3Fwmlspartner%3Dwlpa%26selectedSellerId%3D609%26adid%3D222222222273933750406_609_14069003552_202077872%26wl0%3D%26wl1%3Dg%26wl2%3Dc%26wl3%3D42423897272%26wl4%3Daud-393207457166%3Apla-295289030566%26wl5%3D9067609%26wl6%3D%26wl7%3D%26wl8%3D%26wl9%3Dpla%26wl10%3D112354306%26wl11%3Donline%26wl12%3D3933750406_609%26veh%3Dsem%26gad_source%3D4%26gclid%3DEAIaIQobChMIlZzrofSRhQMVApRQBh1TSQT2EAQYAyABEgJAmfD_BwE" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Walmart - $79.95 UK price: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/3447608?istCompanyId=a74d8886-5df9-4baa-b776-166b3bf9111c&istFeedId=30f62ea9-9626-4cac-97c8-9ff3921f8558&istItemId=lxxlxalma&istBid=t&&cmpid=GS001&_$ja=tsid:59157%7Cacid:534-693-8244%7Ccid:20291201753%7Cagid:%7Ctid:%7Ccrid:%7Cnw:x%7Crnd:3620339282911998288%7Cdvc:c%7Cadp:%7Cmt:%7Cloc:9046632&utm_source=Google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=20291201753&utm_term=3447608&utm_content=shopping&utm_custom1=&utm_custom2=534-693-8244&GPDP=true&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjw5ImwBhBtEiwAFHDZxyhtk4JTxiV2S4O0kgsilt3RyTV-XbMSPoBKLIIBZ5lOcAO9JpVBjxoCFNoQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds" data-link-merchant="argos.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Argos - £69.99

JBL Quantum 910P: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FJBL-Quantum-910P-Wireless-Playstation%2Fdp%2FB0BVF27V1C%2F%3F_encoding%3DUTF8%26pd_rd_w%3DGXPSY%26content-id%3Damzn1.sym.d0ebfbb2-6761-494f-8e2f-95743b37c35c%253Aamzn1.symc.50e00d6c-ec8b-42ef-bb15-298531ab4497%26pf_rd_p%3Dd0ebfbb2-6761-494f-8e2f-95743b37c35c%26pf_rd_r%3DPK388ENY4E6ATCSDK14P%26pd_rd_wg%3Dgoy7h%26pd_rd_r%3Da8678846-7753-4be4-b804-fcbca7e69847%26ref_%3Dpd_gw_ci_mcx_mr_hp_atf_m%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $299.95 now $229.95 at Amazon

Save $70 - While JBL's premium Quantum headset has been up to half price in the past, this is still a compelling discount for one of the best PS5 headsets in recent memory. Offering luxurious comfort and build quality, lovely RGB lighting, and fantastic sound, it's essential for those after a more high-end offering. Price check: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fjbl-quantum-910p-wireless-gaming-headset-with-active-noise-cancellation-head-tracking-bluetooth-for-playstation-nintendo-switch-windows-mac%2F-%2FA-88787878%3Fsid%3D%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xsp%26AFID%3Dgoogle%26fndsrc%3Dtgtao%26DFA%3D71700000117313319%26CPNG%3DPLA_Electronics%252BShopping_TargetPlus%257CElectronics_Ecomm_Hardlines%26adgroup%3DSC_Electronics%26LID%3D700000001170770pgs%26LNM%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26network%3Dg%26device%3Dc%26location%3D9067609%26targetid%3Dpla-705825958710%26gad_source%3D4%26gclid%3DEAIaIQobChMI1daY_PORhQMVvI5QBh1mMwJYEAQYBiABEgKrEPD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Target - $229.95 UK price: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3090&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.very.co.uk%2Fjbl-quantum-910p-console-wireless-gaming-headset%2F1600961391.prd%3Fsku%3Dsku27168132%26cm_mmc%3Dgoogle-_-PLA%2B-%2BGeneric-_-All-_-PRODUCT_GROUP_p47473226450_%26utm_campaign%3DGeneric_Electricals%2B-%2BGeneric%2B-%2BGaming%2B%2526%2BDVD%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_term%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26campaigntype%3Dshopping%26gad_source%3D1%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw5ImwBhBtEiwAFHDZx6kuKURcBl60mpSpUm0TmBRh1DSL_FZQY40O2WwQB0oyJ_feeBXqDxoCwggQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Very - £219.99

Whatever your budget is, it's hard to go wrong with any of the above JBL Quantum headsets. The 100P is the most basic budget offering of the three but provides solid performance and voice chat quality for those looking for a simple, stalwart online multiplayer companion.

We also found the 360P to be a capable mid-range offering. In our review, we rated the headset's audio quality but admittedly found the build quality to be lacking when stacked against its competitors.

However, we can highly recommend the JBL Quantum 910P. I've been testing this headset for review recently and - spoilers - it's utterly brilliant. Featuring superb build quality, fantastic sound, and a range of welcome features like active noise canceling and divine spatial audio support, it's one of the best premium PS5 headsets you can buy.

More JBL Quantum headset deals

Live outside of the US or the UK? Check the list below to find the very best rates for these JBL Quantum headsets in your region.