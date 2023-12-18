Activision Blizzard settles discrimination lawsuit out of court with $54 million settlement

Activision Blizzard will pay $54 million to settle a gender discrimination and harassment lawsuit brought against the company in 2021.

Recently acquired by Microsoft, Activision Blizzard has come under a great deal of scrutiny in recent years, not only due to concerns of potential monopoly-building but also as a result of repeated allegations of sexism - both of which have resulted in lawsuits for the gaming giant.

However, it looks as though a 2021 case raised by the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) has finally come to a head, with both parties willing to settle out of court. Activision Blizzard is set to pay roughly $54 million and also take on "new obligations" when it comes to policy surrounding discrimination (via Kotaku).

Activision Blizzard released the following statement: "We are gratified that we have reached an agreement with the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) today [...] We appreciate the importance of the issues addressed in this agreement and we are dedicated to fully implementing all the new obligations we have assumed as part of it."

The announcement went on to address the allegations of gender-based harassment, pay disparity, and discrimination. "We are also gratified that the CRD has agreed to file an amended complaint that entirely withdraws its 2021 claims alleging widespread and systemic workplace harassment at Activision Blizzard."

As to what we might expect vis-à-vis changes at Activision Blizzard, the CRD released a press release of its own. "Under the agreement, which is subject to court approval, Activision Blizzard will take additional steps to help ensure fair pay and promotion practices at the company and provide monetary relief to women who were employees or contract workers in California between October 12, 2015[,] and December 31, 2020."

Though both sides have avoided a more protracted legal battle, it's clear that Activision Blizzard has much to do if it wants to rebuild trust.

